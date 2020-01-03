Happy New Clear! Books to Inspire a Clear Head in the New Year

We all know that time continues to march on whether we measure it by minutes, hours, days, months, or years. These measurements are to help us keep track of time and relate events to certain periods in history.

So New Year’s Day is really just a symbolic marking of a passage of time. It doesn’t magically fix things. But it is a perfect marker when you are trying to affect change in your life. Setting small, attainable goals for yourself is always a good idea, and if the turning over of the calendar year feels like the perfect time for a fresh start, there’s no reason not to go for it.

If you’re curious about how to keep from bringing old habits and negative thinking into your clean new year, there are a lot of wonderful books to help you out. Here are some great books to help you achieve a clearer mind (and closet and house) for a fresh new year. And good luck to you, whatever you do!

