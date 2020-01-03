Happy New Clear! Books to Inspire a Clear Head in the New Year
We all know that time continues to march on whether we measure it by minutes, hours, days, months, or years. These measurements are to help us keep track of time and relate events to certain periods in history.
So New Year’s Day is really just a symbolic marking of a passage of time. It doesn’t magically fix things. But it is a perfect marker when you are trying to affect change in your life. Setting small, attainable goals for yourself is always a good idea, and if the turning over of the calendar year feels like the perfect time for a fresh start, there’s no reason not to go for it.
If you’re curious about how to keep from bringing old habits and negative thinking into your clean new year, there are a lot of wonderful books to help you out. Here are some great books to help you achieve a clearer mind (and closet and house) for a fresh new year. And good luck to you, whatever you do!
F*ck No!
by Sarah Knight
With five books under her f*cking belt now, Sarah Knight is an expert on straightening out your life. In this latest installment in the No F*cks Given Guide series, she teaches readers how to say no and mean it, and not feel guilty about it. She explains the joy of saying no, offers No-Tips for all occasions, and shares how to set boundaries. This book is a "no" brainer. (Sorry, not sorry.)
Calm the F*ck Down Journal
by Sarah Knight
You can also journal yourself to inner peace with Knight's Calm the F*ck Down Journal: Practical Ways to Stop Worrying and Take Control of Your Life. This book has hilarious graphs, charts, and straight-talking advice, as well as plenty of space to write out your stress dreams and work out your anxieties on paper.
Check out all of Sarah Knight’s No F*cks Given Guide books and journals here.
The Book of My Dreams
by Little Brown Little Brown
Another hands-on approach to a clearer head is The Book of My Dreams: A Journey to Self-Discovery and Creative Fulfillment. This book discusses dreams and their meanings, and leaves ample space for you to write down your own dreams and analyze them.
Joyful
by Ingrid Fetell Lee
Lee explains how using the colors and joy of the natural world outside can help us find the inner balance and calm we are seeking, and live fuller, healthier, and joyful lives.
You Are a Badass®
by Jen Sincero
Sincero talks about how she went from broke, unemployed, and living in her parent's basement to turning around her attitude, her situation, and her life with positive thinking. And she wants to help you do it too!
Check out more of Jen Sincero’s You Are a Badass® books, posters, notecards, talking buttons, and more.
Joy at Work
by Marie Kondo
by Scott Sonenshein
Marie Kondō's The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up is her bestselling guide to cleaning up your space and your life by asking yourself, "Does it spark joy?" Kondō was recently made even more famous by her recent Netflix show Tidying Up. Her new book, Joy at Work: Organizing Your Professional Life, comes out on April 7th, 2020!
