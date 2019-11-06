Books to Inspire the Best Holiday Meals Ever

This reimagined version of The Joy of Cooking is ready to be a staple in your kitchen. With 300 simple recipes, you'll be able to learn how foods work together and be able to apply those skills to every meal for the rest of your life. Cook Something breaks things down by chapter, guiding you to master an ingredient or technique to make show-stopping meals. Starting with the basics, like how best to soft-boil an egg, to the ambitious, like a chocolate souffle, you'll work your way up to mastery.

Highlighted recipes: Classic Italian Meatballs, Oven-Braised Chicken with Gnocchi, Caramelized Apple Galette, and so many more.