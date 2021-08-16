How to Facial Massage from Let’s Face It by Rio Viera-Newton – and a Sweepstakes!

FACIAL MASSAGING

Facial massaging is a treatment, often done with moisturizer or face oil, in which you very gently knead, rub, and massage your body’s natural pressure points to decrease puffiness, improve circulation, and release tension in your face. You can get this treatment done during professional facials or do it at home with just your fingers. Depending on your skin type, it can be done anywhere from three times a week to once a month.

How to Facial Massage

Apply a moisturizer or face oil to your face to ensure your fingers glide easily over your skin.



STEP ONE: DEPUFF YOUR EYES



Using your ring fingers, gently press on the inner corner of your eyes (in between your eye and the side of your nose) and glide your fingers up, moving right underneath your eyebrows towards the outer tips of your brows, by your temples. Do this a few times. Then work the undereye area, starting again at the inner corner of your eyes and gently gliding down and over your undereye bags and then up towards the tip of your brows in a u-shape.

STEP TWO: SMOOTH YOUR FOREHEAD

Press your fingers in between your brows and, pressing down, glide them up towards your hairline. Repeat this across your forehead, working your way out, until you’ve massaged your entire forehead. Repeat as many times as you feel necessary.

STEP THREE: DEFINE AND MASSAGE YOUR JAWLINE

Pinch your jawbone with your knuckles close to your chin. From your chin, glide them along your jawline up towards your ears.

STEP FOUR: LIFT YOUR CHEEKS



Pinch the apples of your cheeks with your knuckles, and then glide your knuckles, along the hollows of your cheeks, towards your ears.

What About This Jade Roller or Gua Sha Tool I Bought?

The above facial treatment can also be achieved with a gua sha or jade roller tool, which brands claim can more acutely target hard-to-reach pressure points on the skin. While I think using hands works just as well, the major benefit of these tools is that they can be stored in the fridge. Using a cold tool to massage your face adds extra de-puffing and de-swelling benefits.



Excerpted from LET’S FACE IT: Secrets of a Skincare Obsessive by Rio Viera-Newton and illustrated by Laura Chautin. Copyright © 2021. Available from Voracious Books, an imprint of Hachette Book Group.

