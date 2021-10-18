Our Go-To Fall Recipe: Thai Red Curry Squash Soup

From Milk Street Vegetables by Christopher Kimball

Thai Red Curry Squash Soup

START TO FINISH: 1 HOUR (40 ACTIVE MINUTES)

SERVINGS: 4

We take a shortcut and reach for store-bought Thai red curry paste to make this silky, rich soup. Together with coconut milk, ginger and lemongrass, the paste gives the coup incredible body and fragrance, as well as a little heat. To add another level of flavor, we fry shallots in oil until crisp, then reserve them for garnish. Firm, dense kabocha squash is our first choice, but you can substitute delicata or butternut; note that is you’re using delicata squash, it does not need to be peeled.

1/2 cup grapeseed oil other neutral oil 3 medium shallots, halved and thinly slices Kosher salt and ground black pepper 2-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and minced 1 to 2 tablespoons Thai red curry paste 14-ounce can coconut milk 1 stalk lemongrass, trimmed to the lower 6 inches, dry outer layers discarded, halved and bruised 1 tablespoon white OR packed light brown sugar 2 teaspoons grated lime zest, plus 2 tablespoons lime juice, please more grated zest, to serve 2 pounds kabocha OR butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cut into 2-inch chunks OR delicata squash, seeded and cut into 2-inch chunks 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro OR basil OR mint OR combination

1. In a large pot over medium-high, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the shallots, reduce to medium and cook, stirring occasionally at first but more often as they begin to color, until light golden brown, 7 to 11 minutes; if browning too quickly, reduce the heat slightly. Remove the pot from the heat and, using a slotted spoon, transfer the shallots to a paper towel lined plate, leaving the oil in the pot. Sprinkle the shallots with sale and set aside. (Note: Don’t overcook the shallots. Remove them from the oil when they’re lightly golden. As they cool, they continue to darken, by a shade or two, and also become crisp.)

2. To the oil remaining in the pot, add the ginger and curry paste, Cook over medium, stirring often, until browned and fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add the coconut milk, lemongrass, sugar and lime zest, scraping up any browned bits. Stir in the squash and bring to a simmer over medium-high, then add 2 1/1 cups water and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Return to a simmer, then cover, reduce to low and cook, stirring occasionally, until a skewer inserted into the squash meets no resistance, 20 to 25 minutes. Cool uncovered for about 5 minutes, then remove and discard the lemon grass.

3. Using a blender and working in 2 or 3 batches to avoid overfilling the jar, puree the squash mixture until smooth. Return the soup to the pot, add the lime juice and heat over medium, stirring, until heated through. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Serve topped with the fried shallots, cilantro and additional lime zest.

Optional garnish: Chopped roasted peanuts.

Excerpted from MILK STREET VEGETABLES by Christopher Kimball. Copyright © 2021. Available November 2021 from Voracious Books, an imprint of Hachette Book Group.

Milk Street Vegetables Move vegetables into the center of your plate from the realm of sides and salads with this vegetable-cooking bible of more than 250 full-flavor recipes, from James Beard and IACP award winner Christopher Kimball's Milk Street. Chili-spiked carrots. Skillet-charred Brussels sprouts. Mashed potatoes brightened with harissa and pistachios. These are just three ways to put vegetables in the center of your plate.



Here in the U.S., meat is cheap and has been in the center of the plate for centuries. The rest of the world, however, knows how to approach vegetables, grains and beans not only with respect but with a fresh, lively approach, one that transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary.



To get a vegetable education, we traveled to Athens to learn how winter vegetable stews could taste light and bright, not hearty and heavy. In Cairo, we tasted eggplant and potatoes that punched up flavor with bold pops of texture from whole spices. And in Puglia, Italy, we had a revelatory bite of zucchini enriched by ricotta cheese and lemon.



This is a world of high-heat roasts, unctuous braises, drizzles of honey, and stir-fries aromatic with ginger and garlic. And with 250 recipes, the possibilities are nearly endless: a head of cauliflower can become Cauliflower Shawarma; Smothered Cauliflower with Tomatoes, Capers and Raisins; Sichuan Dry-Fried Cauliflower; Pasta with Cauliflower and Toasted Breadcrumbs; Cauliflower-Chickpea Salad with Dill-Lemon Dressing; or Curried Cauliflower Rice with Peas and Cashews.



It’s never too late to get your vegetable PhD. Chili-spiked carrots. Skillet-charred Brussels sprouts. Mashed potatoes brightened with harissa and pistachios. These are just three ways to put vegetables in the center of your plate.Here in the U.S., meat is cheap and has been in the center of the plate for centuries. The rest of the world, however, knows how to approach vegetables, grains and beans not only with respect but with a fresh, lively approach, one that transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary.To get a vegetable education, we traveled to Athens to learn how winter vegetable stews could taste light and bright, not hearty and heavy. In Cairo, we tasted eggplant and potatoes that punched up flavor with bold pops of texture from whole spices. And in Puglia, Italy, we had a revelatory bite of zucchini enriched by ricotta cheese and lemon.This is a world of high-heat roasts, unctuous braises, drizzles of honey, and stir-fries aromatic with ginger and garlic. And with 250 recipes, the possibilities are nearly endless: a head of cauliflower can become Cauliflower Shawarma; Smothered Cauliflower with Tomatoes, Capers and Raisins; Sichuan Dry-Fried Cauliflower; Pasta with Cauliflower and Toasted Breadcrumbs; Cauliflower-Chickpea Salad with Dill-Lemon Dressing; or Curried Cauliflower Rice with Peas and Cashews.It’s never too late to get your vegetable PhD. Hardcover Arrow Icon Arrow icon ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Indiebound

Bookshop

Hudson Booksellers

Powell's

Target

Walmart